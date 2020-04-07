Chatham County Police search for missing 17-year-old teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Police are asking for help as they try to locate a teenager that went missing on Monday night.
Lauren Simpson, 17, was last seen in the Bluffside Circle area of Chatham County. Police do not suspect foul play but say they are concerned for her safety.
Simpson was last seen wearing a black jacket, black cargo pants, a grey t-shirt with the word “MARINES” printed on the front, and peach Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
