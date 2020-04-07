DHEC announces 4 new coronavirus-related deaths in S.C., 183 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday there have been four additional deaths related to COVID-19, including one new death in Horry County.
According to DHEC, the additional deaths were patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. They were residents from Anderseon, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg counties.
This brings the total number of deaths in South Carolina to 48. There have been six deaths in Horry County and five in Florence County.
DHEC also announced there are 183 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,232. There are 76 confirmed cases in Horry County, according to DHEC.
The announcement of the new cases came at the same time the Gov. Henry McMaster issued a “home or work” order for the state.
RELATED COVERAGE: Gov. McMaster issues ‘home or work’ order for S.C.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,950 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests 923 were positive and 7,027 were negative.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.