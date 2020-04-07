Evans Memorial Hospital receives first COVID-19 patient

EVANS CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Evans Memorial Hospital received its first patient that tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
That patient was transferred to a hospital in Savannah and has since been released.
The hospital made that announcement on Monday via its Facebook page.
As the amount of COVID-19 cases continues to rise by the day, CEO of Evans County Hospital Nikki NeSmith says there’s no doubt the virus will end up in the county and into the community within the next couple of weeks, which is why they have been much more proactive in preparing their staff.
“When it does really start to creep this way we feel that the other hospitals are going to be overwhelmed and so we may end up taking care of patients that we really wouldn’t have taken care of in the past such as patients on ventilators,”NeSmith says.
Almost 24 hours after receiving the positive results for a patient with COVID-19, Nesmith says the exposure to other patients and employees in the hospital was very low.
“They did come in through the back entrance of our ER so they had no contact with any other patients, our staff was fully downed in PPE when the patient got here and the patient had on a mask as well so we feel like the exposure was very low,” she says.
NeSmith says the patient was tested on Friday and the hospital received the results early Monday morning.
“This patient was not from Evans County. They were from another county, so it will be reported in that county, but we really have stressed the importance with our staff and also with the community in educating them that while we don’t have a positive case for Evans County that doesn’t mean that there are not positive cases in Evans county or people that are positive coming through.”
They have also stopped visitors to reduce the number of people coming in and out of the hospital, and they have also stopped elective procedures to conserve PPE.
“With us not having any positive in this county and just getting our first positive case that we tested in our hospital, it has allowed us a little bit of extra time to prepare and also we’ve been able to learn from what the other hospitals are doing; what has worked for them and what hasn’t worked for them,” NeSmith says.
NeSmith says they also notified the Department of Public Health about that positive case.
DPH and the patient will try to track anywhere they may have been in the last 10 to 14 days and notify anyone they may have come in contact with.
