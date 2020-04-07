First Alert Weather Academy: How hail forms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’re no stranger to severe weather across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry - some communities have already seen nasty storms this spring season.
Hail can be confused with other forms of ice like freezing rain or sleet. However, it is different and forms a little differently.
Hail forms several thousand feet up in the sky, way up above our heads at the center of a very tall thunderstorm cloud liquid raindrops are sent way up into the taller portions of the cloud by the blew arrow. That's known as the updraft, next to the red arrow known as the downdraft portion of the thunderstorm. It is the updraft that sends raindrops high into the sky where they will freeze into ice. It will collect more moisture. It'll continue to freeze and eventually it'll become so heavy that the updraft, the rising winds, won't be able to hold it anymore and it'll fall to earth - that is known as hail.
And, of course, we have a variety of hail sizes that can occur. Sizes, typically, are between dime and penny-size with our typical summer thunderstorms. But, size can go to as large as a grapefruit - even larger. The largest hailstone to have fallen and be measured in the United States measured a whopping 8 inches. An average grapefruit has a diameter of 4.50 inches.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when winds at least 58 MPH, or the hail is at least the size of a quarter.
Make sure that you have the WTOC Weather App as we head deeper into the spring storm season. Make sure severe weather alerts are turned on in your settings menu and that the ‘severe thunderstorm warning’ option is checked. If a storm is detected to be producing hail at least the size of a quarter - a warning will be issued.
