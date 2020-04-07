First Alert Weather Academy: How hail forms

Hail forms several thousand feet up in the sky, way up above our heads at the center of a very tall thunderstorm cloud liquid raindrops are sent way up into the taller portions of the cloud by the blew arrow. That's known as the updraft, next to the red arrow known as the downdraft portion of the thunderstorm. It is the updraft that sends raindrops high into the sky where they will freeze into ice. It will collect more moisture. It'll continue to freeze and eventually it'll become so heavy that the updraft, the rising winds, won't be able to hold it anymore and it'll fall to earth - that is known as hail.