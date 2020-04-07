First COVID-19 patient released from East Georgia Regional Medical Center

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Medical crews across the nation continue to fight coronavirus head-on.
People in many communities want to show their appreciation without being exposed.
The hospital shared a video Tuesday afternoon on their social media of their first COVID-19 patient being released from the hospital.
Much of the staff lined the hallway as they discharged their first COVID-19 patient. They tell us he was the first person to be admitted for the virus, he’s been treated and has recovered and been released.
They hope this shows people, especially those who know someone who’s tested positive, that their friend or loved one could have the same result.
