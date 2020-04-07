Fort Stewart-HAAF operates drive-thru COVID-19 screenings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is now operating drive-thru screening locations on both installations.
The screenings will be provided to active duty service members, dependents and retirees with TRICARE and access to military medical care.
Winn Army Community Hospital and the 3rd Infantry Division conducted trial runs at both sites last week. The sites are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Citizens who take part will not leave their vehicles.
Patients will still contact the Winn Army Community Hospital’s central appointment line and be screened based on the Department of Public Health guidelines. Once determined that testing is required, patients will receive a location for specimen collection.
The results are expected to take about 10 days.
