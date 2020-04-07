Hilton Head town council passes order prohibiting new short-term rental check-ins

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Town Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday affecting short-term rentals on the island.
According to the council, this order adds to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing more non-essential businesses.
Pursuant to the Ordinance, the following restrictions are hereby in effect:
· As of 12:01 a.m. on April 8, 2020, owners of short-term rental accommodations and their property managers, if any, are directed to cease and desist any rental that commences after this date and time and must refrain from such activity for the duration of this emergency ordinance.
· As of 12:01 a.m. on April 8, 2020, no person shall check in or begin their occupancy of any rental commencing after this date and time and must refrain from such activity for the duration of this emergency ordinance.
· Any person already occupying a rental unit prior to 12:01 a.m. on April 8, 2020, is exempted from this emergency ordinance.
The restrictions outlined above go into effect at 12:01 a.m., April 8 and will be in effect for 61 days or until the State of Emergency has been rescinded, whichever comes first.
