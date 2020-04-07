Hinesville man waiting for COVID-19 test results in hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus is affecting people in many different ways.
Some are recovering at home while others are fighting for their life. A Hinesville man is in a third category: the one of uncertainty as he waits for his test results.
Corey Mincey is considered a Person Under Investigation for COVID-19 at Memorial Health.
He was brought here by ambulance last Thursday when he couldn’t breathe and had a temperature.
“That is the, that’s the worstest feeling ever. To wake up and you realize that you can’t talk, you can’t nothing. You got a machine that’s breathing for you and people that’s, that was scary. That was so freaking scary with all those tubes hanging out my mouth," Mincey said.
Corey Mincey needed machines to help him breathe. He spent several days in the ICU because of it. While he was tested for COVID-19 his test results have not come back, making him a patient under investigation.
“These people up here are great, these nurses, these doctors they doing a wonderful job, a wonderful job and they really, really care about us.”
Corey is a dialysis patient who already had medical conditions. Just before he was hospitalized he took a video of himself at home getting breath support. Corey says he took all the precautions mentioned like socially distancing, disinfecting and washing his hands.
While he isn’t a confirmed case of coronavirus at this point, he has a message for others.
“This is not no joke. This is not a game and I am just sick and tired of seeing people on TV and everywhere else, Facebook you know, playing jokes about this game, this disease. It’s not going to be funny to you until it happens to one of you or your family. So, I mean I am a person that is at the hospital now going through this crazy stuff and it’s dead serious. This is not a game. So wash your hands and do what these people saying, stay home.”
Corey does not know when his test results will be complete to finally determine if he has COVID-19.
But there is some good news. Corey was able to move out of intensive care and says he’s slowly gaining his strength back.
