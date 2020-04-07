Hinesville man waiting for COVID-19 test results in hospital

“This is not no joke. This is not a game and I am just sick and tired of seeing people on TV and everywhere else, Facebook you know, playing jokes about this game, this disease. It’s not going to be funny to you until it happens to one of you or your family. So, I mean I am a person that is at the hospital now going through this crazy stuff and it’s dead serious. This is not a game. So wash your hands and do what these people saying, stay home.”