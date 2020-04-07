Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina superintendent is getting praise for his social media post shaking off critics of public schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliot said on Twitter that school officials are too busy caring for students to deal with ‘public school haters’. Elliot says he wrote the post after seeing messages about how the pandemic should be a catalyst for reforming public schools. He says teachers need to hear it is fine to ignore critics and stay focused on students. School districts in the state have served over a million meals to children in low-income families.