Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's governor has issued what he called a work-to-home order, which adds fines and possible jail time to keep residents away from each other and catching the coronavirus. Monday's order adds a $100 fine or 30 days in jail to anyone violating the dozen-plus orders Gov. Henry McMaster has issued. The governor's order does not close any additional businesses and he says you can call it a “stay-at-home” order. McMaster says he hasn't been tested for the virus because he has shown no symptoms. The state National Guard has announced they are planning to add 3,000 hospital beds in the next month to the 6,000 beds currently available.