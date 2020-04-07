Make a mask in less than ten minutes

Starting in the middle of one of the long sides, sew toward the first corner. Stop about an inch from the end, and insert a piece of elastic at the corner between the two pieces of fabric. Continue to sew to the end, with the elastic sandwiched between the fabric. Backstitch about ½ inch, turn your work 90 degrees, and sew down the first short edge. Stop about an inch from the end. Place the other end of the same elastic in the corner between the two pieces of fabric, and finish sewing to the end. Backstitch about ½ inch, turn the work 90 degrees, and sew along the second long side, stopping 1 inch from the end. Take the second piece of elastic, sandwich at an angle between the two fabrics, and finish sewing to the end. Backstitch about 1/2 inch, turn the work 90 degrees, and sew along the second short side. Stop about 1 inch from the end, sandwich the other end of the second elastic in the corner, and finish sewing to the end. Backstitch ½ inch, rotate the work 90 degrees, and sew along the first long side, but don’t sew all the way to where you started. Leave a 1 ½ inch opening so that you can turn your mask right side out.