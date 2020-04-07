New mothers learning to adjust to life during a health crisis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Being a new parent is always stressful. It’s especially so in a time like this.
“For us being new parents and also business owners, it’s been more difficult not being able to have someone come hangout with Isaac," said new mom Callie Beale.
Callie Beale and her husband are photographers in Savannah. They’re also new parents to four-month-old Isaac.
Beale says being a new parent during the pandemic has made her family have to adjust their usual way of life.
“Like a lot of new moms, I was a little timid about going out in public and having a lot of people around but luckily that leveled off and since, we’ve just taken a lot of precautions to keep our family safe and healthy.”
Precautions like avoiding grocery stores, ordering in, and sanitizing mail and other packages delivered at home.
Beale also says she's even started using reusable diapers and making her own baby wipes so she doesn't have to depend on leaving the house to get them.
Maternal Mental Health providers say parents can have a heightened anxiety and uncertainty during a time like this. It’s important to find new ways to socialize during a time like this.
“Making really sure that you are connected with social support, so joining one of these online support groups, connecting with other moms through social media or through some kind of virtual community," said Bridget Cross, LCSW, PMH-C, Maternal Mental Health Collective of Savannah.
The group is also offering tele-call and virtual therapy services and support groups for families.
Beale’s finding new ways to socialize with neighbors and friends and practicing social distancing at the same time.
“It’s so cool to see how our neighborhood came together and maintain their distance, but we’re able to enjoy each other’s company in a way that they wouldn’t if this wasn’t happening right now," said Beale.
