Rules for South Carolina’s ‘home or work’ order

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, South Carolina has new restrictions set forth by Governor Henry McMaster.
The South Carolina Governor mandated a home or work order Monday, even though that sounds simple, it’s got some variants. Here’s what it means.
“Too many people are on the roads, too many people are on the water, too many people are in the stores,” said Governor McMaster.
The executive order is supposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Everyone under this order, everyone should stay home.”
The order limits social interaction and requires people to stay close to their homes with a few exceptions.
“Unless they are working. They are visiting family, recreating, outdoors, or obtaining necessary goods or services and those are the limits.”
Only essential businesses are still open. Nonessential businesses like entertainment venues, recreational and athletic facilities, close contact service providers, and select retail stores like furniture and jewelry stores are closed.
“In the last week or so, has shown that it is not enough. The rate of infection is going up.”
Failure to follow the order can be punished with a $100 fine or 30 days in jail. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says local law enforcement is allowed to enforce these rules.
