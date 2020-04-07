Savannah family diagnosed with COVID-19 speaks about experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah family has been impacted by COVID-19 in a way many of us cannot understand.
All four family members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and it’s the youngest members who have the most serious symptoms.
From the outside the Shuman’s home looks like any other, but inside the family has been quarantined for one week, with four positive cases of coronavirus, a double pneumonia, and a staph infection of the lungs. The strangest part, and their opinion, they say they don’t even feel sick.
“It’s been rough. Because there’s a lot of anxiety, you know, a lot of fear of the unknown," said Emily Shuman.
It’s been one week since the Shuman family got their first coronavirus test
“We had what we thought was the possibility of an exposure.“
Mother of two Emily’s symptoms have been, and are, relatively mild.
“About two days before I got tested I lost all sense of smell and all sense of taste.”
In their family, it was not the older members who got the sickest.
“Our youngest daughter, you know she tested positive and we got her results back pretty quick. And she was diagnosed with double pneumonia. My oldest daughter she obviously is positive to, and also has staff infection in her lungs.”
Despite the diagnosis, they say no one feels terrible.
“My daughter, 12-years-old, got a double pneumonia, and she hasn’t had a fever in days.“
“Our symptoms are not what they see on TV.”
Which is why they want people to stay inside and avoid spreading it.
“Everybody is downplaying it. Everybody is in denial. I don’t have COVID, it’s just the pollen and Georgia. That’s bothering me," she said. “No one is taking this seriously. Because they are hearing oh, well I don’t have that high fever, or I don’t have shortness of breath. Then it’s not anything. And that’s, that is the furthest from the truth.”
But they say their faith and community are helping them through.
“You don’t realize how dependent you become on people in times like this.”
And the family says they don’t know where they were exposed to this but they just hope everyone continues to socially distance and wash their hands so that they don’t have to go through this as well.
