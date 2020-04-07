Savannah mayor gives latest COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly COVID-19 update at Savannah City Hall Tuesday morning.
Mayor Johnson called for Savannians to focus on what the city will be on the other side of this crisis, and continue to follow CDC guidelines with regard to social distancing and staying healthy.
Mayor Johnson also says he continues to hope that people understand the severity of this health crisis, but added unfortunately there’s still some out there who feel invincible and aren’t taking care of themselves as they should be.
A few other points we heard the mayor and city manager talk about were parking citations and enforcement, the impact this crisis has had on city funds, how they’re keeping city employees safe and socially distant.
WTOC will have more from the mayor later this afternoon.
Watch a replay of Tuesday’s news conference:
