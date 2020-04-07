Savannah pharmacist making masks to help healthcare workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local pharmacist is doing her part to help healthcare workers across the country.
“I have a significant sewing background and thought okay, well, I need to do something to help and I know that I can do this," said Clinical Pharmacist at Memorial Health Caroline Dees.
Caroline Dees is a Clinical Pharmacist for Memorial Health. She’s working from home now.
That isn't stopping her from helping out her friends in hospitals around the country.
"I've started making masks for people who are critical employees and have no choice but to go into work, specifically civil servants and hospital workers."
Dees started making masks a little over a week ago. She’s made about 300 masks and has requests for hundreds more.
“Now I have my three layers of fabric and I also have a filter and these just happen to have a guard so that if someone sneezes, it won’t go through.”
She’s had to find new ways to make them with stores like Jo-Anns and Hobby Lobby closed.
She uses material she already has and fabric donations.
She also uses other supplies like pipe cleaners and hospital scrubs.
“I feel very fortunate that I’m able to help out this way and I’m very fortunate to help out this way and I’m very fortunate that I work from home so this is my way of giving back to them.”
