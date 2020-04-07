Second Harvest, Feed the Hungry hosting emergency food drive events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is hosting an emergency food drive this week.
It’s happening Wednesday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Memorial Stadium at 101 John J. Scott Drive in Savannah.
Volunteers will be putting boxes directly into people’s car trunks. They say both non-perishable and fresh produce will be available.
Drivers will get one box per car and it’s first come, first served while supplies last.
Also happening this week, Feed The Hungry with host a second “Feed the City” event. It’s set for Saturday, April 11 at noon at the Empowerment Center at 4011 Augusta Road in Garden City. Organizers say the focus is providing hot meals. They hope to serve over 2,000 meals on Saturday.
Same as the Second Harvest drive, they’ll be asking you to drive up and pop your trunk so a volunteer can safely place the food in your vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.