Standoff ends peacefully at Liberty Co. home
By WTOC Staff | April 6, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 9:51 PM

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a standoff Monday afternoon at a home on Old Sunbury Trail, according to the Coastal News Service.

Detectives were reportedly trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the suspect said he would not come out of the home.

The suspect was identified as Seth Patrick Anderson.

The standoff began around 1 p.m. and lasted nearly an hour and a half. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called in to help end the situation.

SWAT arrived an hour after being called and Anderson gave himself up 15 minutes later.

Anderson has 3 felony warrants for probation violations and will be charged with multiple felony warrants for theft of property.

