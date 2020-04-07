Standoff ends peacefully at Liberty Co. home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a standoff Monday afternoon at a home on Old Sunbury Trail, according to the Coastal News Service.
Detectives were reportedly trying to recover a stolen vehicle when the suspect said he would not come out of the home.
The suspect was identified as Seth Patrick Anderson.
The standoff began around 1 p.m. and lasted nearly an hour and a half. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called in to help end the situation.
SWAT arrived an hour after being called and Anderson gave himself up 15 minutes later.
Anderson has 3 felony warrants for probation violations and will be charged with multiple felony warrants for theft of property.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.