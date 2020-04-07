Statesboro charity making changes to how they help the community

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One charity in Statesboro changed how they help others in order to keep themselves safe during COVID-19.
We've often heard that desperate times call for desperate measures. That's certainly true during this pandemic for charities who look for ways to protect themselves while helping people who need it most about this time.
John Long swapped his trademark cowboy hat for a medical mask as he and workers from Christian Social Ministries gave out food in their weekly distribution. Since the outbreak of coronavirus, Long says they're carrying bags of food supplies outside to people in their cars instead of crowds of people coming inside.
And while they’re keeping some track of recipients but not gathering as much info as usual to limit interaction.
“Our country’s suffering bad enough right now, it doesn’t need to be hungry. We’re going to do all we can to help them in that regard,” Long said.
They also got a big assist from the Statesboro Food Bank across town as they delivered boxes of fresh produce to get it into people’s hands at one location and keep people as safe as possible.
