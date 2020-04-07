Tuesday: Warm, With Spotty Afternoon Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s this morning. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute. The temperature warms to near 80° by noon and peaks in the mid and upper 80s by mid-afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
There is an isolated chance of showers this morning, but most remain dry.
Very warm weather and a chance of isolated showers is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday afternoons as well. But, rain is forecast to remain very spotty. Most miss the rain altogether, but a brief shower cannot be ruled out.
A cold front moves through late Thursday, followed by much cooler weather Friday into the weekend.
A chance of widespread rain and storms sweeps in late Saturday and Sunday; wettest late Sunday into early Monday. The WTOC Weather Team is watching the possibility of a strong storm, or two, this-coming Sunday into Monday morning.
