9,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 9,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Wednesday (4/8) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now at 362. A total of 1,993 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Four deaths have been reported in Chatham County, two in Bryan County, one in Effingham County, and one in Toombs County.
Over 38,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
The following are the number of confirmed cases for counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to DPH:
- Appling County: 6
- Bacon County: 12
- Bryan County: 26
- Bulloch County: 12
- Camden County: 17
- Candler County: 4
- Chatham County: 123
- Effingham County: 18
- Glynn County: 30
- Jeff Davis: 1
- Liberty County: 14
- Long County: 1
- McIntosh County: 3
- Screven County: 4
- Toombs County: 8
- Tattnall County: 3
- Wayne County: 4
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
