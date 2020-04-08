Arrest made in fatal accident in Beaufort County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has made an arrest in connection with a fatal accident that happened in Beaufort County.
Esteban Javier Rosa-Mendez, 19, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide. Mendez was previously charged with driving under suspension on the night of the crash.
The accident happened on March 2 on US 278 near Gum Tree Road.
Troopers say the Toyota was traveling south on Gum Tree Road when the driver disregarded a traffic light and hit the 2011 Mitsubishi on the passenger’s side. The impact then pushed the Mitsubishi into the Hyundai on the eastbound side of US 278.
