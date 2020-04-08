Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to enforce governor’s work or home order

BEAUFORT CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Governor McMaster’s work or home order requires South Carolina residents to stay inside as much as possible and limit social interaction. Now, it has to be enforced.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is already enforcing the home or work order made by Governor McMaster, ticketing a gym that stayed open through the quarantine.
“Some of our deputies wrote a ticket for illegal acts under state of emergency to a gym owner," says Mayor Bob Bromage. "On Hilton Head Island for allowing people to come in and out of the gym.”
They say the governor’s mandate is the law and it is their duty to enforce it.
“The first thing we’re going to do in enforcing this is educate the public," Bromage says. “Make sure everybody is aware of the governor’s order. Of course if they see behavior occurring again then it will elevate to the point of a ticket or arrest.”
They are treating breaking the mandate as a crime.
"So, we are receiving complaints. And when we receive in a complaint we investigate it just as we would any other crime.”
So far, the sheriff’s office has continued patrolling, used extra caution when responding to calls, and set up a group of questions they use during enforcement.
An officer could stop someone for any reason just to ask are you on your way home or are you on your way to work. If you’re not out for one of the reasons allowed under the order you could end up being charged.
Under the mandate, citizens are allowed to be outside for work, seeing family, getting groceries, going to the doctor, or exercising. The charge of illegal acts under a state of emergency, could cost you $100 or even 30 days in jail.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.