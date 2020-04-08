CAT to reduce services due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you rely on the Chatham Area Transit, you can expect more service reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAT officials have already waived all fares and reduced its capacity to 50 percent.
CAT started reducing services and making adjustments on March 26, and with ridership continuing to decline, they felt the need to eliminate and modify even more routes and schedules.
For many people, they rely on public transportation for everything.
With shelter in place orders in effect across the country, leaving the house for even the essential items requires some type of transportation.
CAT’s Chief Strategy Officer Patricia Harris-Morehead says based on the recent ridership numbers, they felt it was necessary to eliminate some routes.
Right now she says many of the more popular routes will remain, like the ones along Waters Avenue and some of the other major corridors in the city.
She says they typically have 250,000 boarding each month during the week, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic they’re down about 50 to 70 percent.
She said the pandemic is also hurting them financially.
“The cost of emergency measures that have taken place is estimated to total about $670,000 each month and this projection represents an expected loss of fares and fees totaling about $430,000 and then an additional $240,000 for service delivery.”
Harris-Morehead says they have applied for the cares act which gives relief to public transit agencies.
The changes will go into effect on Monday, April 13.
