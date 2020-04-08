Changes to passover celebration during COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People of Jewish faith started celebrating Passover Wednesday night.
The holiday officially began at sunset and lasts through April 16.
Due to the pandemic, families and synagogues changed the way they celebrate this year.
The celebration traditionally includes a ceremonial meal called "the seder."
Passover is often a time when families get together and strangers are welcomed into Jewish homes.
The outbreak and stay-at-home order have changed that.
“The holiday itself has evolved when it’s a time you’re supposed to celebrate with lots of people,” said Rabbi Robert Haas with the Congregation Mickve Israel.
Passover marks the exodus of Israelites from slavery in Egypt in 1200 B.C.
