Chatham Co. inmate tests positive for COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday that one inmate at the detention center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the sheriff, that inmate is in a negative pressure isolation cell under the care of medical professionals.
The sheriff’s office says it is following the direction of the Georgia Department of Health and will quarantine all staff and inmates that may have been exposed.
The temperature of the inmates and staff is taken twice per day and they are being monitored for symptoms. All inmates have immediate access to our 24-hour medical staff and facilities.
