Chatham Co. Police work to locate two wanted for questioning in fraud case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Police are trying to locate two people wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation.
Police say Kimberly Jack and an unidentified man pictured in surveillance footage are wanted for questioning after fraudulent activities led to a Sam’s Club losing $60,000 from June to December of 2019.
Anyone who has information about the suspects’ whereabouts or this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
