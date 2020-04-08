Chatham Co. Police work to locate two wanted for questioning in fraud case

Kimberly Jack (L) and an unidentified man (R) are wanted for questioning. (Source: Chatham County Police)
By WTOC Staff | April 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:00 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Police are trying to locate two people wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation.

Police say Kimberly Jack and an unidentified man pictured in surveillance footage are wanted for questioning after fraudulent activities led to a Sam’s Club losing $60,000 from June to December of 2019.

Anyone who has information about the suspects’ whereabouts or this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

