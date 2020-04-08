Clemons tabbed to lead Jenkins football program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jenkins Warriors have their new head football coach, hiring Tucker assistant Gene Clemons to take over the program. SCCPSS athletic director John Sanders confirmed the hire to WTOC.
Clemons spent the 2019 season as the wide receivers coach at Tucker High School in Atlanta, but has five years experience as a head football coach. He led the program at Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia in 2006 and led a pair of high school teams in Florida between 2009-2012. He was at Vanguard High in Ocala in 2009-2010 and Westwood Academy in Ft. Pierce from 2011-2012.
Clemons will inherit the program from Jason Cameron, who left this offseason to become the head coach at Vidalia High School. In 2019, Cameron led the Warriors to the first state semifinal appearance since 1966, as well as the program’s second region title in three years. In all, the Warriors have reached at least the state quarterfinals three straight years.
But there may be challenges ahead. The Warriors just lost a senior class that had three Division I signees on defense, and will move up to Class AAAA in 2020.
