Community Champions: Savannah SCORE helping small businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah business owners are not seeing many customers or clients right now. But they are not alone.
“We have not shut down operations at all. So, part of our message is we’re here to help,” said Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Chair and Mentor.
In ordinary times, Savannah SCORE and its team of expert mentors helps small businesses get started and succeed. They are doing even more in what has become a different time in our usually bustling city.
“Our economy is so dependent on tourism and the goods and services related to that are all taking a huge hit. We’re trying to help them in any way we possibly can to streamline their business, reduce expenses, streamline their processes to get as lean and mean as possible in order to keep their doors open.”
SCORE has gone to all-virtual mentoring sessions and shares resources daily with a contact list of 3,200.
They also readily refer clients to other local business-support organizations such as the Small Business Administration, the Downtown Business Association and chambers of commerce for specialized advice at a time when every business could use some.
“A lot of people think that they are out there on their own. But there’s a lot of help and not only can we help directly, we have relationships with over two dozen different organizations in the city and county that can also provide assistance at this time. We’re being the gatekeeper or quarterback for them because they don’t have to get through this alone.”
And the WTOC Community Champions at SCORE are trying to help even more businesses than ever.
“We’ll listen, we’ll provide suggestions and we’ll do everything we can to help small business owners and their families survive all of this.”
SCORE stands for the Service Corps of Retired Executives. They can be reached at their website.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.