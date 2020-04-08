Construction crews to shift lanes on 144 in Richmond Hill for road work

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A road project meant to improve traffic will make it much worse before things get better.
It starts Thursday. Construction crews will shift lanes of traffic along Highway 144 in Richmond Hill.
Many people are probably wondering why two separate roundabouts within this stretch, but GDOT says it was cost effective to add roundabouts and much more innovative to keep traffic flowing on and off here at the I-95 interchange ramps.
Though it may be hard to envision now, this is what the final product of the double roundabout project will look like.
Georgia Department of Transportation Communications Specialist Kyle Collins says, though COVID-19 has put a halt on a lot in our daily lives, GDOT is still on track to finish this project on time.
“As far as we know everything is tracking along, this is actually getting us to what we consider stage two of four in the construction process, so moving folks to this temporary alignment will allow further work to continue to make this a safer area with the roundabouts.”
Collins says though transportation infrastructure is an essential service, COVID-19 has made them much more vigilant.
“Our construction partners are all doing the same to follow the guidelines laid down to protect their employees but also get this essential service done because transportation infrastructure is vital to get goods and services safely to their destination.”
He says they’re taking the necessary precautions to make sure crews workers are safe at all times.
“We have precautions in place and we're following all federal and state guidelines when it comes to our employees and also our contracted partners are doing the same to maintain sanitary and safe working conditions."
Collins says residents may experience some delays, but it’s only temporary.
The project is expected to be complete by Spring of 2021.
