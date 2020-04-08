Data: Beaufort, Mt. Pleasant zip codes rank highest in estimated Lowcountry COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest count of COVID-19 cases by zip code estimates just under 17,000 possible cases statewide.
That data, released just before midnight on Monday night, lists a total number of possible cases at approximately 16,853.
ZIP CODE DATA: Click here to see zip code data for your community.
The official count of confirmed cases statewide, updated as of Tuesday afternoon, stands at 2,417.
Among Lowcountry counties, estimated COVID-19 cases could total 4,457, according to the data.
In Charleston County, zip code 29464, associated with Mount Pleasant, shows the highest total of confirmed and estimated cases, at 336. Zip code 29412, covering parts of Charleston, Johns Island and Folly Beach, shows 250 total cases.
In Berkeley County, zip codes 29445 and 29461, associated with Goose Creek and Moncks Corner respectively, each show 114 total cases.
In Dorchester County, the 29485 code, covering part of Summerville, has the most cases at 112.
In Colleton County, zip code 29488 in Walterboro shows 36 confirmed and estimated cases.
Williamsburg County’s 29554 zip, covering the Hemingway area, shows 17, the most of any single zip code in that county.
Pawleys Island zip code 29585 shows the most cases in Georgetown County with 64.
The largest total in any Lowcountry-area zip code is in Beaufort County, where the 29902 zip, covering Beaufort, lists 443.
The highest estimated total reported for any South Carolina, 633 cases, can be found in Kershaw County in the 29020 zip code, associated with Camden.
Kershaw and Charleston Counties were where the state’s first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in March.
In terms of confirmed cases only, Charleston County has the second-highest amount, at 305, just behind Richland County at 340. Beaufort County’s 169 confirmed cases places it as the county’s fourth-most-impacted county.
