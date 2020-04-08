Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mid to upper level moisture will over spread the area today. This will bring lots of clouds, some showers and possible thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be south of I16 this evening. Storms are not forecast to be severe but some may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. A cold front moves in Thursday evening with not much moisture. Temps will be near record highs Thursday before the cold front. High pressure builds in Friday into Saturday with drier and much cooler air. There is quite a bit of uncertainty in Sunday and Monday's forecast. Computer models bring rain and storms into the area but differ on timing. Right now Sunday evening into Monday morning appear to be the best timing of showers and storms. This is subject to change based on newer data so continue to get daily updates.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 82-86.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20%-40% chance for showers and storms, highest south of I16. Lows 68-70.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs 85-90.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms early, highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.