Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-8-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Mid to upper level moisture will over spread the area today. This will bring lots of clouds, some showers and possible thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be south of I16 this evening. Storms are not forecast to be severe but some may contain heavy rain and gusty winds. A cold front moves in Thursday evening with not much moisture. Temps will be near record highs Thursday before the cold front. High pressure builds in Friday into Saturday with drier and much cooler air. There is quite a bit of uncertainty in Sunday and Monday's forecast. Computer models bring rain and storms into the area but differ on timing. Right now Sunday evening into Monday morning appear to be the best timing of showers and storms. This is subject to change based on newer data so continue to get daily updates.