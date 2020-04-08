DHEC announces 3 additional COVID-19 deaths; 187 new cases in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced three additional coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina.
DHEC reports that all patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. One was from Greenville County and the two others were from Lexington County.
This brings the total number of deaths statewide to 51. There have been six deaths reported in Horry County and five in Florence County.
DHEC is also reporting 187 new cases in the state, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 2,417. Fifteen of the new cases are from Horry County, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to 91.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
