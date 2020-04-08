Food giveaway feeds hundreds in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many families have empty pantries and refrigerators. Wednesday, a church in Long County helped its neighbors in Wayne County.
It didn't take long for cars to fill the Wayne County Recreation Department's parking lot.
Several cars were parked for A New Beginning Church’s food giveaway.
The church gave away almost 400 boxes of food, plus other items such as frozen meats, orange juice, milk and dried beans.
Each household getting about $60 to $70 worth of food, all donated by America’s Second Harvest.
Every volunteer wore a mask and gloves, as they loaded each of the cars with food items.
Pastor Tom Gardner says the line of cars shows how much the food giveaway is needed in the Wayne County community.
He knows this will allow families to spend their money on bills and other essentials.
Prior to handing out the food, he reminded volunteers that they weren't just holding a food giveaway.
“What we’re doing is we’re adding value to people’s lives. There’s an old saying that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. We believe this is a way to show people how much we care,” said Pastor Gardner.
The pastor believes this type of service is much needed in the community, especially during this time. He hopes to do more food giveaways in the future.
