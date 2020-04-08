Hazlehurst man charged with arson for April 4 camper fire

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hazlehurst, Ga. man has been arrested and charged with arson.
Brandon George Mims, 30, is accused of setting fire to a camper parked at a property on River Run Road in Hazlehurst on April 4.
“It was determined that the fire originated on the floor of the bathroom inside the camper. It then spread to the rest of the structure and completely destroyed it,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King in a statement. “Based on the evidence at the scene and the ensuing interviews, the suspect was charged with First Degree Arson.”
Mims was already in the Jeff Davis County jail facing a separate charge.
Mims is charged with one count of arson in the first degree.
