Hunter Army Airfield opens COVID-19 screening site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hunter Army Airfield has now joined Fort Stewart in establishing a COVID-19 screening site.
Wednesday was the second full day of operations for the screening site after working closely with Fort Stewart and holding a test run last week.
The drive-thru site helping to ensure the safety of soldiers and their families while also keeping them prepared for whatever fight may come next.
“We’re not counting numbers, but I think the word has not gotten out yet so we’re starting to see a slow increase,” said Tuttle Army Health Clinic Commander LTC Tracy Ostrom
But soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield are more than prepared.
“We’ve been making sure all our staff were trained, that we had enough vests, we had barriers put in we had enough equipment and also that the process was similar to Fort Stewart’s,” said LTC Ostrom.
The drive thru screening site now fully operational and ready to test for COVID-19.
And while the site may be similar to the one at Fort Stewart it offer’s service members another option.
“If they live in the Savannah area but are stationed at Fort Stewart it makes more sense to come to Hunter than drive all the way to Fort Stewart,” LTC Ostrom said.
The screening is only for active duty service members, their families and retirees with TRICARE.
Seeing if you qualify for the test is as simple as picking up the phone.
“They call the call center, which is normally what they do for a PCM appointment.”
The testing itself is relatively quick and simple.
Making it as easy as possible.
Because LTC Ostrom stopping the spread is especially crucial for the military.
“Not only the healthcare of our citizens and our beneficiaries but we also have to maintain our readiness posture.”
In other words, they need to be ready to protect you.
“This is what the Army does, this is what we do. We go off and we fight. So, we need to make sure our soldiers are ready to do that so that’s why we’re taking this maybe a little more serious,” said Ostrom.
Although the fight against the coronavirus is far from over, our military is once again putting themselves on the front lines.
Again, that screening site is only for active duty members, their family, and retirees with TRICARE and access to military medical care.
The site is open from 10 am to 3 pm Tuesday through Saturday.
