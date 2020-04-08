Lowcountry company making hand sanatizer

St. Helena Island, SC. (WTOC) - One Lowcountry company is by making hand sanitizer at its bottling facility. Seaside Grown normally makes things like bloody mary mix, salsas and more. Recently, instead of laying off employees and closing their doors, they started a new business.The company changed operations to provide a necessary item to people in the Lowcountry and beyond.
“They still have the opportunity to come and work and help the local community too," said President Ross Taylor. "It’s not just about us continuing to work but actually helping the local community and giving back because it is a shortage right now; alcohol d bottles and things like that are hard to come by, so not everyone can get hand sanitizer.”
You can find the hand sanitizer at Parker locations in the Lowcountry, Savannah, Richmond Hill and local Chick fil-A restaurants. The hand sanitizer comes in various sizes. The company is also offering a discount on the back of bottle for other items they sell.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.