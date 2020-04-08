Motivational speaker encourages self-improvement during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Most of us have a little bit more downtime right now, which can make you feel stuck or unmotivated.
Motivational speaker and former All-American athlete Corey Hicks says now is the perfect time to work on some self-improvement.
“Anxiety is at an all-time high," Hicks said. "Stress. I would say just use this time right now to work on you. Also, too, taking care of yourself. Very rarely do we have an opportunity to focus on ourself, meaning our health. If you can’t run you can certainly walk, do some things just to clear your mind, but also too, have the opportunity to kind of work on some of those dreams, some of those things that we’ve been talking about but just never had the chance to act on them because we just didn’t have time, so now would be the time to really truly work on building a better you.”
He says it’s also important to remember that we’re all a part of one big team right now, and we can all do our part to keep everyone healthy.
“When you have a relay team, you have 6 people on the relay team," Hicks said. "You have 4 your two alternates. Well we have to serve as the alternates. Our front line individuals are our healthcare providers, the nurses and the doctors. And then the alternates will be us, doing the things on our part to make sure that we practice good social distancing, only leaving when you really and truly need to, but still being able to pass the word and share great information with individuals encouraging them to do the same thing until we level the curve.”
