Real estate companies changing how they show properties during COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local real estate companies are communicating and showing properties differently to clients due to to the health crisis.
“The other day when I did the live open house I ran into the table,” said Robin Boaen with Keller Williams Realty.
Robin Boaen is just one of many real estate agents using FaceTime, Zoom and other video conference platforms to do their jobs during the health crisis.
“We did a live open house tour on Sunday. We couldn’t do an open house so we went and did a live one on Facebook. So there was a lady who was wanting to see the house and her agent wouldn’t show it to her and we made it happen.”
She also says they’re using e-notary so clients can close on homes.
This way, the agent can be present but also practice social distancing at the same time.
One real estate agent says COVID-19 hasn't prevented people for selling or buying homes yet.
However, she says now a lot of agents are only taking clients who must move into a new home because they have to move into one quickly.
“A lot of people, they’re either required to move or intended to move immediately, it’s more of an immediate need,” said Penny Flowers with Keller Williams Reality.
For those who just want to look at a home, she’s using FaceTime and other video conferencing programs to show homes to clients and go over other details too.
Even though she’s not with them physically, this allows her to be there every step of the way.
“We were able to go through the home buying process on virtual face to face like they were in my office,” said Flowers.
Both Boaen and Flowers say their groups are practicing social distancing and making sure they’re wearing gloves, masks and more.
