Savannah nurses head to work in New York

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Healthcare workers are facing tremendous challenges from the pandemic all across the country -- in some places worse than others.
Two nurses from Savannah have gone to where it is worst.
Megan Siddel and Elizabeth Landrum have traveled to New York City for an eight-week assignment at one of the city's over-stressed hospitals.
The nurses say so far they have had no trouble accessing the protective equipment they need and that I-Health, the company that arranged their travel assignment, has instructed them that if they are ever unable to get a mask or gown, they are to leave the hospital immediately.
