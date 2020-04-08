Savannah nurses head to work in New York

Megan Siddel and Elizabeth Landrum are to Savannah nurses that are in New York working to help those infected with COVID -19. (Source: WTOC)
April 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 9:47 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Healthcare workers are facing tremendous challenges from the pandemic all across the country -- in some places worse than others.

Two nurses from Savannah have gone to where it is worst.

Megan Siddel and Elizabeth Landrum have traveled to New York City for an eight-week assignment at one of the city's over-stressed hospitals.

The nurses say so far they have had no trouble accessing the protective equipment they need and that I-Health, the company that arranged their travel assignment, has instructed them that if they are ever unable to get a mask or gown, they are to leave the hospital immediately.

