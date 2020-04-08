Savannah Police investigating Emerald Dr. homicide

By WTOC Staff | April 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 5:32 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting that killed a 20-year-old man on Emerald Drive.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification.

They found Roderick Matthews with a gunshot wound. Matthews died at the scene.

Detectives say they do not think this was a random shooting and are following leads.

Anyone with information should call police at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

