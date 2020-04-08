Savannah sanitation services changing amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting this week, sanitation services for the City of Savannah are changing.
In an effort to create social distancing for City employees, residential service will be limited to garbage collection only.
Mayor Van Johnson spoke about this at Tuesday’s meeting, how trucks will now be down to two employees for social distancing. Wednesday, we got to see one of those crews in action.
“We have had to reconfigure our collection crews from three members to two, in order to maintain social distance, hat new word that we’re all dealing with now,” said City of Savannah Sanitation Director Gene Prevatt.
Because of the smaller crews, things like residential recycling, bulk pickup and yard waste will have to be taken by each Savannahian to either the Dean Forest Road Landfill or Bacon Park Transfer Station.
"Garbage is our critical mission. It contains things that can go bad or spoil and attract disease vectors; flies, birds, rats and the fleas they carry that can carry disease to humans."
Prevatt says the last thing the health care system needs is a round of illnesses stemming from overflowing garbage. He says that's why this critical service, limited as it may be, will continue to run.
“We’ve got the best people in the City. They come in, they’re behind the scenes, but they come in and they do their work, they keep our City clean and healthy for all of us.”
These changes are in effect until further notice.
