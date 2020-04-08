SCAD professor believes communication will be better once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The health crisis is making people around the world communicate more or find new ways to do it.
Professors at Savannah College of Art and Design are using a variety of video conferencing platforms to continue teaching their students.
We spoke with one professor who says the health crisis has given her more time to visit with family.
She also believes people may be better at communicating with one another once the worst is over.
“I think that this very same process that we’re going through right now, will have an impact. That our students will come out what grade level they’re at, what level they’re at, being better equipped to communicate in a digital age. And I think that that suits anyone well for almost any profession because more and more communication is happening around the country and around the world in a digital platform," said Valerie Coles Cone, Professor of Communication at Savannah College of Art and Design.
SCAD spring quarter classes online will continue to be online for the rest of the school year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.