SCAD professor believes communication will be better once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over

“I think that this very same process that we’re going through right now, will have an impact. That our students will come out what grade level they’re at, what level they’re at, being better equipped to communicate in a digital age. And I think that that suits anyone well for almost any profession because more and more communication is happening around the country and around the world in a digital platform," said Valerie Coles Cone, Professor of Communication at Savannah College of Art and Design.