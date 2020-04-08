SCCPSS school board meets virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board met virtually for the first time Wednesday.
They spoke in detail about how they continue the school year from home.
So far they have served 197,000 meals, distributed nearly 7,000 devices for students and are continually discussing their end of the year plans.
The board did vote on two issues specifically looking at graduation and promotion or retention requirements for students.
All nine members voted unanimously to suspend the local requirements.
This means students will be graded on their performance in the first three quarters of the semester and the work being done now will be used for the enhancement of existing grades, but will not be used to lower a students grade.
A district spokesperson explained, “Students who are not currently achieving at the level required for promotion will be offered intensive support including summer learning opportunities if needed.”
During the virtual meeting some board members voiced concerns about students checking out for the year because they liked their current grade or about students slipping in their performance with these changes.
The superintendent says much thought and discussion went into the plan and she feels this is the best option given the circumstances.
“It is not the perfect solution but it is a solution so it’s not perfect for everybody but it will work we think for the majority of our students. We have 37,621 students, so we’re not going to have a solution that’s perfect for everyone of them, but we do see this helping more than we see it as hindering," said Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett.
Board members hope that as these things change for this year the district will help parents learn how they can check their students grades and have remediation plans ready for students next year.
