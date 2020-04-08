S.C.’s response rate for 2020 census among worst in country

Lowcountry county average lower than state average

S.C.’s response rate for 2020 census among worst in country
The response rate of most Lowcountry counties falls below the state average. (Source: Bloomberg)
By Patrick Phillips | April 8, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 4:08 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - Officials are encouraging South Carolinians to complete the 2020 census questionnaire as the Palmetto State ranks among the worst in the country for response rate.

As of Monday, South Carolina sports a 41.4% response rate, which ranks 40th in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Minnesota takes the top spot with a 55.2% response rate.

The average response rate nationally is 45.7%.

Records show several Lowcountry counties with a response rate lower than the state average.

County Name Total Response Rate
Charleston County 41.0%
Berkeley County 44.9%
Dorchester County 47.1%
Colleton County 36.7%
Williamsburg County 34.5%
Georgetown County 34.1%
Beaufort County 35.0%
Lowcountry Average 39.0%

Close to $13 million is on the line for South Carolina based on participation in the 2020 census.

Population counts determine how much federal funds states and municipalities receive for the next ten years.

For more information on completing the 2020 census questionnaire, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCSC/WMBF. All rights reserved.