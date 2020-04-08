Statesboro hotels offering discounted rooms for workers on the frontline

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hotels everywhere saw a drop in business as the pandemic began.
Many have offered up space at discount rates to help certain people deal with the challenges.
Talking to local hotel staffs, many say travel restrictions from the pandemic have all but wiped away their business. But they're looking at unconventional things to help keep their doors open and help the community.
Hundreds of sheets went through the washers at Home2Suites and Holiday Inn Express. When Walmart Distrubution donated them to a local seamstress to be made into masks, the hotels offered the labor for free.
“I’d say within two minutes, we got approval to take those in and get started on them because it was a need,” said Jenni Knight with Home2Suites.
Both hotels have also reached out to doctors, nurses and others who face exposure to the virus at work and don't want to take it home.
“Some of them are sleeping in tents in their own garage, like we discussed earlier, we want to provide a safe haven for them, a clean environment,” said Ted Hasbrouck with Holiday Inn Express.
Both have slashed the rate they already offer medical personnel. In addition, they’re offering rooms at a daytime rate for people struggling with Telework.
“Having kids home and trying to get work done is a little bit difficult. So you can break away and come use some office space that is quiet and comfortable and get some things done during the day.”
