Statesboro sewing shop owner, volunteers making masks

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of people are doing whatever they can to help others during the pandemic. That includes one business owner in Statesboro.
She’s giving out free fabric to anyone who’ll cut pieces to go into medical mask. So far, they’ve turned out thousands of them.
The owner of a sewing shop in Statesboro saw the need for medical masks. She got a pattern and combined her inventory of fabric with an army of volunteers.
Debbie Edenfield says she and her staff are just the tip of the iceberg in a movement to protect people against COVID-19. Volunteers show up to pick up fabric or turn in cut panels.
She started out making hundreds of masks for nearby East Georgia Regional Medical Center. With those specs, she’s used hundreds of rolls of fabric to make masks and donated them to medical offices in Albany, Atlanta, Savannah and more.
She hopes others will copy the idea.
“We have five counties with people I’ve given fabric to who’ve started working with their hospitals. And I still have fabric. I still need volunteers.This isn’t over yet,” said Debbie Edenfield with De-Bee’s Creations.
She says she's donating these masks to help everyone beat this virus and get life back to normal.
She has the pattern on her Facebook page so even people who just want to make masks for their own family can see how to do it.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.