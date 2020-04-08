Website for hospitality, service industry workers allows community to help those out of work

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As restrictions on bars, restaurants, retail and others that make up the local economy have tightened in recent weeks due to COVID-19, many local workers aren’t getting as much, if any work.
About a month ago, as concerns over the rising threat of COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the nation, some in the service industry in the Savannah area tell us they knew it was only a matter of time before Savannah was affected.
“When everything was going on, we were hearing Ireland was shutting down, Boston was shutting down, Chicago…all these big cities…we were like well, what’s going to happen with us," said Michael Jacobs.
The Rail Pub bartender saw his place of work eventually shutter along with others across the City mandates to preserve public health were handed down.
Jacobs says he and others he knows in the industry have been leaning on one another for support, and adds he recently heard about a website that aims to connect them with community support, called Service Industry, Tips.
“So I signed up for it, and about a week ago received a $25 tip on it. It was listed ‘anonymous,’ so whoever that was, thank you," said Jacobs.
According to the local administrator over the site, as of yesterday more than 1,300 service and hospitality industry workers have signed up for it in the Savannah and Tybee Island areas.
When you log onto the site, a name of a worker is randomly generated. Then you donate a tip directly to that person through Venmo, CashApp or both.
“It doesn’t really matter how much money, I think, comes in from this, I think it more so gives people who don’t have a job currently, myself included, kind of that little bit of hope," said Kyle Law, the local website administrator
Law is the general manger at Alleycat Lounge. When his business closed down, he took on the task of being the local administrator for the service industry tips page. That makes him in charge of vetting all those who apply to be a randomly generated name on the site.
Law said, “Hospitality isn’t just food and beverage. Hospitality is everyone who encapsulates the experience no matter what establishment you walk into, a store, restaurant, anything like that. So I try to be super inclusive, and I try to let everyone in this community.”
