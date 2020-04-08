Wednesday: Scattered Storms This Afternoon, Evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our early Wednesday morning period is a dry one, with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. It feels a bit more muggy this morning.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the lower 80s by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon away from the beach.
Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible; giving way to a greater chance of rain - scattered storms - this evening. A storm, or two, may produce gusty winds and small hail well west of I-95. The risk of thunder decreases tonight, but an isolated shower is still possible into Thursday morning.
More pop-up showers are possible Thursday afternoon as the temperature peaks in the upper 80s to near 90°.
A cold front sweeps through Thursday evening; filtering in much cooler area. Temperatures only peak in the upper 60s and 70s Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Our next chance of widespread rain, and some storms, enters the forecast Sunday and may persist into Monday morning ahead of clearer weather during the middle of next week.
