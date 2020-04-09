Creative nursing home visits in the age of social distancing

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Ludowici isn’t able to let visitors inside right now, but staff and residents can still see their loved ones as long as they’re near a window.
During a time of social distancing and uncertainty, smiles remain on the senior citizens’ faces. They can’t hug or kiss their family members anymore, but by just looking out a window they can feel the love is still there.
From celebrating birthdays or just friendly greetings, the Coastal Manor staff is finding ways for their residents to have contact with the outside world.
Photos of the residents holding signs saying, “We are all okay! I miss seeing you!” or “Hey babe, don’t forget to get my Krispy Kreme.”
Simple reminders that there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The CEO of Liberty Regional Medical Center, which owns the nursing home, says communication - no matter what type - is part of the healing process. Which is what everyone needs right now. {TAMMY MIMS/CEO}
“Especially the residents, that’s their home. Their home is the nursing home and to keep them totally isolated is really not the best healthcare for them,” CEO Tammy Mims said.
Liberty Regional Medical Center posts pictures of the residents almost every day on Facebook. You can see friends, families, and strangers leaving messages to let them know the community is thinking of them.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.